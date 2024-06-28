AMSBIO launches GLP-1R reporter cell line

This GLP-1R / CRE Luciferase Reporter HEK293 cell line has been engineered to monitor activation of GLP-1R in cells by measuring luciferase activity, making it useful for cell-based binding assays and screening for human GLP-1R agonists.

GLP-1R is known to play a key role in controlling blood sugar levels by enhancing glucose-stimulated insulin

secretion. Therefore, there is considerable interest in harnessing regulation of the GLP-1R mediated signalling pathway as a therapeutic approach to type 2 diabetes which has already resulted in the development of several GLP-1 FDA-approved agonists.

In addition, GLP-1R agonists have also been shown to contribute to weight management, decrease the potential for cardiovascular diseases and protect pancreatic beta cells.

The functionality of AMSBIO’s new GLP-1R/CRE Luciferase Reporter HEK293 Cell line has been validated in dose-response assays using both peptide and small molecule agonists.

To complement this reporter cell line - AMSBIO has also launched gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor (GIPR) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) reporter cell lines. Along with GLP-1R, these receptors are critical for regulating blood sugar levels.

Dual agonists that bind both GIPR/GCGR and GLP-1R show promising results for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Therefore, together these cell lines provide a powerful platform for screening of combination therapies by measuring the activity of co-stimulatory targets in response to agonists.