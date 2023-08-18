Boehringer Ingelheim to Advance Survodutide into Three Global Phase III Studies in Obesity

Boehringer Ingelheim have announced it will advance survodutide, its glucagon/GLP-1 receptor dual agonist, into three registrational Phase III studies for people living with overweight or obesity. This decision was based on recently presented data from a Phase II dose finding study in people living with overweight or obesity. The study demonstrated up to 19 percent weight loss after 46 weeks of treatment with survodutide.

“With a strong heritage in cardio-renal-metabolic disease, we are continuing to expand and accelerate our portfolio in this area with the aim of bringing survodutide to patients in need as quickly as possible,” said Carinne Brouillon, Head of Human Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim. “There is a significant unmet medical need for effective treatments for obesity. With its dual mode of action, survodutide has the potential to further improve outcomes for people living with the disease and its associated complications.”

Insights from previous studies will now be applied to the design of three global Phase III studies, which will investigate the efficacy and safety of survodutide. Details of the studies will be disclosed prior to their initiation and enrollment of patients is planned before the end of 2023.