Carcinotech and CELLINK Partner to Develop and Commercialise Cancer Models

Carcinotech and CELLINK have entered a collaborative partnership to develop and commercialise the biofabrication of 3D bioprinted tumour models based on cancer cell lines that improve accuracy and rapidly speed up drug development processes.

Globally, an estimated 19.3 million cancer cases occurred in 2020 alone, with a fatality rate of almost 10.0 million cancer deaths, with breast (11.7%), lung (11.4%), colorectal (10%) and prostate (7.3%) being the most fatal. While cancer continues to affect millions, there are still a limited number of effective therapies available, and those that are available, have a high degree of variation from patient to patient.

“We are looking forward to seeing the impact of this partnership on the oncology research community and look forward to the advancements that will be made in cancer research through the use of Carcinotech’s optimised cancer models. Combining Carcinotech’s in depth understanding of cancer, and CELLINK’s BIO CELLX systems precision and reproducibility, we hope to provide a new degree of efficiency to cancer research workflows” said Cecilia Edebo, CEO of CELLINK .

Carcinotech has established itself as a leader in producing 3D bioprinted micro-tumours and 3D models based on cancer cell lines, incorporating CELLINK’s technology for automated workflows that have been perfected over the last three years. Working with patient-derived biopsies, immune cells and cancer stem cells to develop 3D bioprinted micro-tumours, Carcinotech has supported the pharmaceutical sector, assisting researchers to optimse drug testing workflows. The protocols on the BIO CELLX will leverage cell line based 3D models and will greatly accelerate research timelines.

“We are excited to continue working with CELLINK, a global leader in 3D bioprinting. Their unique technology as well as high quality bio-ink, provide revolutionary capabilities to the wider life science and drug discovery market. Their extensive knowledge in 3D bioprinting combined with our expertise in oncology and 3D modelling will help fulfil our shared commitment to accelerate oncology drug development pipelines.” said Ishani Malhotra, CEO and Founder of Carcinotech.