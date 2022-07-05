Clinical trial agreement to provide US-approved treatment for NSCLC patients

ImaginAb Inc., a global biotechnology company focused on developing ImmunoPET imaging agents and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals (RPT), announces that Roche has agreed to provide US approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq), to Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients who are enrolled in ImaginAb’s new Phase IIb iPREDICT study.

ImaginAb announced the launch of its Phase IIb “iPREDICT” trial in January this year, as it continues to develop clinical data to support marketing approval of its investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent (zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam). The Phase IIb trial, called ‘iPREDICT’ (NCT05013099), aims to assess ‘predictive’ performance. Its primary objective is to evaluate the performance of zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) for predicting patient response to immunotherapy. The study builds on the data from the company’s Phase IIa ‘BOT’ (Baseline On/Treatment) Trial which completed enrolment in November 2021.

Cancer types targeted in the Phase IIb study include Melanoma, Merkel Cell, Renal Cell Carcinoma, NSCLC and other selected solid tumors.

Roche, which has licensed ImaginAb’s CD8 tracer for use in ongoing clinical trials including [NCT03533283], is providing atezolizumab (Tecentriq) as a monotherapy treatment for patients with NSCLC. The drug is provided for the duration of the patient’s treatment within the study or until a decision is made to remove the drug from the patient’s treatment path by the treating physician.

ImaginAb will be attending the SNMMI Annual Meeting, 11-14 June in Vancouver, Canada.

Commenting on the announcement, William Le, VP Operations at ImaginAb, said: “We are delighted that Roche is supporting our iPREDICT trial by providing atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for patients with NSCLC who are enrolled in our study.

“There is growing scientific evidence to suggest CD8+ tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) are an important biomarker in predicting response to immunotherapies. This has informed how we have designed the ‘iPREDICT’ trial, with ImaginAb setting “response prediction” at the heart of the trial.

“We would like to thank Roche for providing atezolizumab (Tecentriq). Our goal is to gain regulatory approval for our CD8 ImmunoPET agent in multiple geographies, allowing for its use in assisting the management and treatment of cancer patients.”