Coriolis Pharma Extends Service Portfolio by Integrating RheaVita’s Single Vial Unit Technology

Coriolis Pharma, a globally operating service provider and one of the world leaders in formulation research and development of biopharmaceutical drugs, and RheaVita, a pioneer and supplier of continuous freeze-drying technology for biopharmaceutical products, have announced their collaboration to pave the path of the novel technology for drug product development of biologics, in particular novel modalities.

RheaVita's patented continuous freeze-drying technology integrates all traditional freeze-drying steps into a continuous production line. This enables pharmaceutical companies to achieve rapid product and process development, as well as highly flexible and efficient production cycles with 100% controlled product quality. The technology enables both high-volume centralised manufacturing and low-volume, high-value decentralised manufacturing, making it ideal for innovative biologic therapies such as gene therapy, RNA-based therapies, antibodies, vaccines, as well as precision medicine and orphan drug manufacturing.

Coriolis will offer the SVU technology alongside with other technologies and methods for its client formulation development projects. Coriolis remains committed to provide technology-independent advice to realise customised studies with pure focus on providing the optimum solution for the individual drug product. Clients will benefit from Coriolis' long-term expertise in formulation development, lyophilisation and analytics for a wide range of molecule classes, which is brought to bear in the evaluation of the SVU technology.

“RheaVita's SVU technology is the ideal supplement for our existing methods in the field of lyophilisation process development”,commented Dr. Michael Wiggenhorn, Founder and Board Director at Coriolis Pharma. “Through our service model, our clients will get the chance to test and evaluate the new technology by a formulation development expert for their own drug development strategy.“

RheaVita already sells its technology (SVU and GMP-Flex equipment) and know-how in the field of continuous and controlled freeze drying to a large number of clients in the pharmaceutical industry, worldwide. Within the framework of this collaboration, RheaVita will benefit from Coriolis as a multiplier to enable the validation of the technology for different types of drug products and a wider range of applications. In the long run, the scientific exchange between the two companies will allow the technology to be extended to new molecule classes.

“Coriolis' extensive scientific expertise with various molecule categories and their deep expertise in formulation development have convinced us, that we have found the ideal partner to expand the accessibility of our technology to a broader audience in the future,” said Dr. Thomas De Beer, CEO at RheaVita.