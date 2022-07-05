Cytoplan launches new 100% natural pure CBD capsule

Premium CBD is a new high-quality, bio-effective CBD gel capsule created by supplement brand, Cytoplan. The company also discusses how cannabinoids work and what to look out for when choosing CBD products.

Created from organically grown 100% natural hemp; Premium CBD is THC-free and contains 25mg of pure CBD and 40mg of MCT delivered in a ‘soft gel’ capsule that delivers a premium CBD product that is also 100% vegan and GMO, pesticide and herbicide free.

Convenient and easy to take with excellent bioavailability, Cytoplan’s Premium CBD is organic and is produced to consistently high standards with the most rigorous quality controls in place using batch-testing to ensure a product entirely free from THC (the psycho-active cannabinoid).

Delivering a sustainable and pure source of CBD; Premium CBD from Cytoplan is free from soy, dairy, added sugar, wheat and contains no artificial flavouring or colourings, suitable for vegans and contained within Cytoplan’s plastic-free pots.

Amanda Williams, CEO at Cytoplan, said: “We are delighted to bring our much-anticipated Premium CBD product to the market. In order to add a CBD product to our trusted range of products at Cytoplan we needed to work with a key industry consultant for some time to ensure we could offer the highest-quality premium and organically-grown CBD.

“Through recent welcome changes in legislation around CBD products, we are pleased to be able to offer a bio-effective form of pure CBD organically grown from hemp that meets legislative requirements and we feel proud to offer this product to both health practitioners and customers alike.”

So How Does it Work?

CBD is short for Cannabidiol and is one of approximately 113 Cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, or Cannabis Sativa. Hemp is classified as those members of the Cannabis family with very low levels of THC and CBD is the most abundant of the Cannabinoids where THC presents in much lower or trace amounts.

CBD can support a system in our bodies called the Endocannabinoid System, or ECS. This system operates within our brain and nervous system to balance the body and return it to an optimal functioning or ‘homeostasis’ state where the body can regulate and adapt to induce a steady internal state of physical and chemical conditions and processes. Our ECS is vital in helping us deal with stress, anxiety, pain and infection and in order to support this important system, our body produces ‘endocannabinoids’ to work alongside the ECS to provide relief from those experiences.

To boost this process, we can use plant-derived cannabinoids which are known as ‘phytocannabinoids’ such as CBD which impact our Endocannabinoid receptors directly and can help to optimise the ECS to support stress reduction, better sleep, improved focus and clarity of mind.

What to look out for when choosing a CBD product

Look for the cleanest and premium CBD product you can find - looking out for descriptive words such as pure, organically-grown and premium is a good place to start. Check whether it has been tested - opt for a company where the CBD product is regularly batch tested to ensure the product is consistently made with the highest quality standards. Is there customer support available? If a company offers a way to contact a health practitioner to ask any questions or alleviate any concerns this will help to build trust in the product. Does the company share the location of where the hemp is grown? Knowing the producing company is approved and there is full traceability of ingredients will help build trust that the product is as described on the label and safe to use.

Based in food and ethical supplementation for over 30 years, Cytoplan has maintained the belief that nature holds the key to health, creating products that work in harmony with the body to optimise health and the company is dedicated to improving the health of the nation, both ethically and sustainably. The company recently committed to 100% plastic-free packaging and shipping to customers both in the UK and internationally with the launch of their new plastic free pots, made from natural and sustainable sugar cane.

An independent British company and wholly owned by The AIM Foundation; Cytoplan invests widely in health and nutritional projects across the UK that addresses issues such as global warming, community wellbeing and mental health. Every product purchased goes towards helping others.