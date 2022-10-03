Digestive supplement to tackle the root cause of many gut problems

A digestive supplement known as, JUVIA Digestive Balance Formula, has recently been launched to treat people with IBS, powered by plants and backed up by science.

JUVIA has been developed by scientists researching gut health and metabolic disorders to help balance gut flora in the gut microbiome in people with IBS.

JUVIA Digestive Balance Formula contains ERME, a unique natural ingredient derived from 100% sustainable barley. Scientists discovered that the active digestive enzymes in ERME help break down carbohydrates before they can cause symptoms such as bloating, stomach cramps, constipation and diarrhoea, which are associated with IBS.

JUVIA is backed by science, pioneered by investigators in the areas of gut health and metabolic disorders; professor John Hunter, formerly of Addenbrooke’s Hospital, and Dr. Rosemary Waring of the University of Birmingham.

Professor Hunter said: “The active digestive enzymes in ERME work with the body to help it balance the good and bad gut flora. As far as we know, for the first time we have a product that addresses one of the root causes of IBS, rather than just tackling the symptoms. IBS has many different causes; around 50% are related to diet.”

It is estimated that up to 4 in 10 people in the UK experience gut health problems. Digestive issues can have a devastating impact on people’s lives, with many still searching for a long-term solution that really works for them.

The research that has led to JUVIA was the first to establish the role that bacteria and fermentation plays in gut health. Published in the Lancet back in 1998 by professor Hunter, the research led to an understanding that when the small intestine doesn’t digest food completely, especially carbohydrates, it can cause malfermentation in the large intestine. In turn, this can lead to the growth of unhealthy flora. This imbalance can irritate the gut.

Scientists continue to uncover the significant role that the gut flora play in human health. Links may be found between gut flora and a range of conditions including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), immune function, colitis, diabetes and obesity.

Dr. Anthony Hobson, clinical director and senior clinical GI scientist at the Functional Gut Clinic, said: “This is a fascinating and dynamic area of research. We are just uncovering the role that gut health plays in so many health conditions. The evidence is showing that ERME works differently to other products by breaking down the carbohydrates before they hit the gut and cause problems. It makes sense that people are feeling the impact of this in reduction of digestive symptoms.”