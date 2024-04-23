FDA Approve ImmunityBio Bladder Cancer Therapy

× Expand Shutterstock

ImmunityBio, Inc., an immunotherapy company, have announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ANKTIVA (N-803, or nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln) plus Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumours.

“The FDA’s approval of ANKTIVA marks our launch of a next-generation immunotherapy beyond checkpoint inhibitors,” said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at ImmunityBio. “ANKTIVA not only proliferates and activates the patient’s own NK cells and CD8+ killer T cells, but also activates CD4+ T helper cells, thus enhancing the proliferation of memory killer T cells. This novel mechanism of action, which mimics the biology of the dendritic cell, begins the evolution of immunotherapy beyond T cells alone. The combination of the proliferation of key cancer-killing immune cells, together with the activation of T cells with memory, results in durable complete responses. The ‘triangle offense’ of tumor cell killing by the body’s immune system with long-term memory is the foundation of our efforts to develop a therapeutic cancer vaccine across multiple tumour types, regardless of the site of origin.”

ANKTIVA, a first-in-class IL-15 agonist immunotherapy for NMIBC, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and approval from the FDA based on the safety and efficacy outcome of complete responses (CR) and duration of complete response (DOR). The 77 evaluable patients in this single-arm, multicenter trial received ANKTIVA with BCG maintenance therapy for up to 37 months. The tumor status was assessed with cystoscopy and urine cytology and will continue for up to five years after each patient began their participation in the trial.

The CR rate for the 77 evaluable patients was 62% with the upper end of the confidence interval being 73%. The duration of complete response as of the November 2023 cut-off was more than 47 months and is ongoing to date. These prolonged duration of complete response results beyond 24 months with ANKTIVA and BCG exceed the benchmark for the magnitude of meaningful clinical results suggested by a panel of experts at the IBCG.

“We are pleased that treatment with ANKTIVA now exceeds the clinically meaningful benchmarks established by the IBCG in 2016 for durable complete response,” said Roger Buckley, with the IBCG. “We look forward to the global availability of ANKTIVA to potentially reduce the need for cystectomy in many patients worldwide with NMIBC.”

The duration of response is ongoing, so the final median duration of response has yet to be determined. Fifty-eight percent (58%) of patients with CR had a DOR ≥ 12 months and 40% had a DOR ≥ 24 months.

“The long duration of complete response ranging over 47 months is a game changer for NMIBC patients and provides further clinical evidence of ANKTIVA’s effectiveness for patients who historically have faced high rates of recurrence and significantly diminished quality of life due to radical surgeries,” said Karim Chamie, M.D., Associate Professor of Urology at UCLA and principal investigator for the QUILT 3.032 study. “With this approval, ANKTIVA could represent a new standard of care for patients with NMIBC and has the potential to change the way we treat bladder cancer.”

ANKTIVA is expected to be available in the U.S. by mid-May 2024.