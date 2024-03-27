FDA Approves MSD's WINREVAIR

× Expand Shutterstock

MSD have announced that the U.S. FDA has approved sotatercept-csrk (U.S. Brand Name: WINREVAIR, for injection, 45mg, 60mg) for the treatment of adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, World Health Organization [WHO] Group 1) to increase exercise capacity, improve WHO functional class (FC), and reduce the risk of clinical worsening events.

WINREVAIR was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA. WINREVAIR is the first FDA-approved activin signalling inhibitor therapy for PAH, representing a new class of therapy that works by improving the balance between pro- and anti-proliferative signaling to regulate vascular cell proliferation underlying PAH.

“Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a rare, progressive and ultimately life-threatening disease in which blood vessels in the lungs thicken and narrow, causing significant strain on the heart,” said Dr. Marc Humbert, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Reference Center at the Université Paris-Saclay and investigator on the Phase 3 STELLAR study. “Based on the Phase 3 STELLAR trial, adding WINREVAIR to background PAH therapy demonstrated significant clinical benefits compared to background PAH therapy alone. This approval is an important milestone, as it offers healthcare providers a novel therapeutic option that targets a new PAH treatment pathway.”

“The Pulmonary Hypertension Association welcomes the development of new therapies for those with PAH,” said Matt Granato, president and chief executive officer, Pulmonary Hypertension Association. “A diagnosis of PAH is a life-changing experience for patients and families due to its chronic, progressive nature. Patients with PAH experience limiting symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue. We are excited to see industry research leading to a better understanding of PAH and the development of a medicine in a novel treatment pathway that expands options for the patient community.”

“PAH remains a debilitating disease with high morbidity and mortality,” said Dr. Eliav Barr, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. “This approval of WINREVAIR is an important milestone and a testament to our science-led strategy and focus on the development of innovations that can help people affected by rare diseases like PAH. We are proud to bring this novel medicine to patients.”