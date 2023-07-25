Golgi Neurosciences and Breye Therapeutics announce successful closing of P2X7 receptor antagonist program transfer

Golgi Neurosciences S.r.l., the biotech incubator dedicated to the development of new treatments for devastating diseases, and Breye Therapeutics ApS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies for retinal vascular diseases, announces a collaboration to develop the P2X7 receptor antagonist programme.
The P2X7 receptor is an ATP-gated ion channel expressed in various cell types and is a key inflammation switch. Inflammation increases in the diabetic retina and does so in a self-propagating manner. Strong scientific evidence also implicates inflammation in the pathogenesis of AMD. Orally available antagonists of the P2X7 receptor represent a novel approach for the treatment of both early-stage DR and dry-AMD.
Chiara Liberati, Managing Director, Golgi Neurosciences, commented: “There is a significant need for more effective and patient-compliant drugs in the ophthalmic field. With leading experts on the Scientific Advisory Board, Breye is led by a strong and seasoned Management team, supported by a highly-regarded syndicate of investors, making Breye the ideal partner to facilitate the next steps in advancing our P2X7 receptor antagonist program towards developing innovative approaches for retinal disorders. This marks the first closed deal for Golgi Neurosciences since its inception which serves as a validation for the quality of our research in the field of small-molecule drugs.”
Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) affects 30% of diabetic patients and is one of the leading causes of blindness among working age adults. Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is another prominent cause of vision loss, particularly for individuals aged 60 years and older.
Ulrik Mouritzen, Chief Executive Officer, Breye Therapeutics, said: “The Golgi incubator has fantastic expertise in neurosciences, and we are pleased to collaborate to advance the P2X7 receptor antagonist program for retinal disorders, where there is a large unmet medical need for more effective and less burdensome therapies.”