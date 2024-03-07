GSK Announce Positive Results from DREAMM-8 Phase III Trial

× Expand Shutterstock

GSK have announced positive headline results from an interim analysis of the DREAMM-8 phase III head-to-head trial evaluating Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin), in combination with pomalidomide plus dexamethasone (PomDex), versus a standard of care, bortezomib plus PomDex, as a second line and later treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at a pre-specified interim analysis and was unblinded early based on the recommendation by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).

The belantamab mafodotin combination significantly extended the time to disease progression or death versus the standard of care combination. A positive overall survival (OS) trend favouring the Blenrep combination was also observed at the time of this analysis. The trial continues to follow up for OS. The safety and tolerability of the belantamab mafodotin regimen were broadly consistent with the known safety profile of the individual agents.

Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, R&D, GSK, said: “The results seen in both DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 provide strong clinical evidence of the robust efficacy shown with belantamab mafodotin in use with standard of care combinations. We now look forward to discussing these data with regulators. If approved, we believe these combinations have the potential to redefine the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and advance the standard of care. This is exciting news for patients given the high unmet medical need for both efficacious and easily administered therapies with differing mechanisms of action.”

DREAMM-8 is the second phase III head-to-head belantamab mafodotin combination trial in second line and later treatment for multiple myeloma to report positive results. Positive findings from DREAMM-7, a phase III head-to-head trial evaluating belantamab mafodotin in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (BorDex) versus daratumumab plus BorDex in the same treatment setting, were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series on 6 February 2024. Detailed findings from DREAMM-8 will be presented at a future medical congress and shared with regulatory authorities.