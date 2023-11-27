GSK Blood Cancer Drug Blenrep Hits Goal in Late-Stage Trial

× Expand Shutterstock

GSK have announced positive headline results from a planned interim efficacy analysis of the DREAMM-7 head-to-head phase III trial evaluating belantamab mafodotin as a second-line treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and showed that belantamab mafodotin when combined with bortezomib plus dexamethasone (BorDex) significantly extended the time to disease progression or death versus daratumumab plus BorDex, an existing standard of care for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. A strong and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) trend with nominal p value < 0.0005 was also observed at the time of this analysis, and the trial continues to follow up for OS.

Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, R&D, GSK, said: “Patients with multiple myeloma need treatment options after first relapse that are efficacious, readily accessible and have novel mechanisms of action. We are particularly encouraged by the potential for belantamab mafodotin when combined with BorDex to address high unmet need in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, given the head-to-head comparison with the daratumumab-based standard of care regimen.”

The safety and tolerability of the belantamab mafodotin regimen was consistent with the known safety profile of the individual agents.

Results from the interim analysis will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting and shared with health authorities.

The DREAMM (DRiving Excellence in Approaches to Multiple Myeloma) clinical development programme continues to evaluate the potential of belantamab mafodotin in early lines of treatment and in combination with novel therapies and standard of care treatments. This includes the ongoing head-to-head phase III DREAMM-8 trial evaluating belantamab mafodotin in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone versus bortezomib in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone. DREAMM-8 data are expected in the second half of 2024.