Intelligent OMICS Ltd in AI-driven Research Collaboration with Janssen

Intelligent OMICS Ltd, a leading biotechnology company that applies artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate drug discovery, have announced a target discovery collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to evaluate novel biological targets for the treatment of haematological cancers. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

The collaboration will combine Intelligent OMICS’ proprietary AI platform, which integrates multi-omics data and deep learning algorithms to uncover novel disease mechanisms and therapeutic opportunities for treatment, with Janssen's expertise in data science, oncology research and development.

"We are thrilled to be working with Janssen and their oncology discovery and data science experts to apply our AI platform to haematological cancers, which are among the most challenging and complex diseases to treat," said Dr Robert Grundy, CEO of Intelligent OMICS. "We believe that our AI platform can generate novel insights into the molecular drivers of these cancers and identify new ways to intervene therapeutically."

Under the terms of the agreement, Intelligent OMICS will receive an upfront payment and research support from Janssen, as well as potential milestone payments based on the successful development of products resulting from the collaboration.