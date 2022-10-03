MHRA approves treatment for ADHD children with sleep onset insomnia

Weybridge-based pharmaceutical company Colonis, a subsidiary company of the Clinigen Group, have announced that the MHRA has approved Colonis’ Melatonin 1mg/ml Oral Solution for sleep onset insomnia in children and adolescents aged 6-17 years with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), where sleep hygiene measures have been inadequate.

The official regulator’s decision means that a fully licensed version of the treatment is now available for the first time.

Clinical research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry showed that Melatonin increased the onset of sleep and the total amount of time spent asleep; it also decreased sleep latency and improved sleep efficacy.

Sleep onset insomnia is a sleep disorder characterised by difficulty falling asleep. Children with ADHD are statistically more likely to have sleep onset insomnia than non-ADHD children. The prevalence of sleep onset insomnia in children with ADHD ranges from 25%-50%. Sleep onset insomnia in children with ADHD can affect their mood, attention, behaviour and school performance.

Henno Welgemoed, director of Medical Affairs at Colonis said: “We welcome the MHRA’s approval for a condition that negatively affects the quality of life for children and adolescents diagnosed with ADHD and increases the burden for support networks. This approval provides a valuable treatment option for children and adolescents suffering with ADHD and sleep onset insomnia, adding further breadth to Colonis’ growing paediatric portfolio while supporting Clinigen Group’s mission to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time.”