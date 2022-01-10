Neurimmune collaborates with AstraZeneca on treatment for heart failure

Biopharmaceutical company Neurimmune AG will work with AstraZeneca to develop an investigational human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of an underdiagnosed form of heart failure.

Neurimmune AG will work with AstraZeneca’s Rare Disease group, Alexion, to develop and commercialise NI006, which will target misfolded transthyretin, a type of protein which is deposited in the heart, and which can lead to transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

NI006 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1b clinical study in ATTR-CM patients conducted in four European countries. Neurimmune AG is currently licensing its IP related to diseases caused by ATTR amyloid deposition to Alexion.

Through the agreement, Alexion will be granted an exclusive, worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialise NI006. Following the Phase 1b clinical study, Alexion will be responsible for further clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialisation.

“ATTR-CM is characterised by deposition of misfolded and aggregated transthyretin in the heart. Using our Reverse Translational Medicine technology, we developed a human monoclonal antibody that exclusively targets ATTR to remove amyloid from hearts,” said Jan Grimm, CSO of Neurimmune.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Alexion on this potentially disease-modifying antibody therapy for the treatment of ATTR-CM. Given Alexion’s extensive experience in developing and bringing to market medicines for people with rare diseases, we believe Alexion is uniquely positioned to advance NI006 for patients with this devastating and life-threatening disease,” said Christoph Hock, CMO of Neurimmune.