NICE recommends Ebglyss for use in moderate to severe Atopic Dermatitis in NHS England

Almirall S.A., a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, has announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Ebglyss (lebrikizumab) for use in moderate to severe Atopic Dermatitis in NHS England.

Lebrikizumab is indicated for the treatment of adult and adolescent patients (12 years and older with a body weight of at least 40 kg) with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD), who are candidates for systemic therapy. The treatment was approved by the European Commission and the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in December 2023.

In the United Kingdom, approximately 5.2 million adults (7.7%, 18-74 years) and 2.5 million children (18%, 0-17 years) have moderate or severe atopic dermatitis, also commonly referred to as atopic eczema, says Almirall.

“Most people have heard of atopic eczema, but don’t realise how it can dominate the lives of patients and their families. As well as the physical symptoms of itchy, sore, cracked, bleeding skin, eczema can affect so many decisions a patient makes – every day; from what to wear, activities they can and cannot participate in, to managing time-consuming, messy skincare regimens,” said Andrew Proctor, National Eczema Society Chief Executive. “The National Eczema Society welcomes the NICE recommendation for lebrikizumab as an additional treatment for eligible people with moderate to severe atopic eczema. It’s important we have a range of treatment options, so patients have the chance to access a treatment that works well for them.”

“The NICE recommendation for lebrikizumab for eligible people 12 years and over suffering with moderate-to-severe AD in England is testament to the benefits this treatment can bring to patients due to its demonstrated efficacy, with 4-weekly maintenance dosing and an acceptable safety profile. This is well aligned with our company purpose to transform the patient's world by helping them realise their hopes and dreams for a healthy life," added Jorgen Damsbo, General Manager at Almirall, UK.

“Atopic dermatitis often has a greatly underestimated psychosocial burden for the patients and their families. Both adults and children frequently face stigmatisation, loss of confidence and bullying, sleep deprivation and overwhelming itch, which may impact their performance at school and work. In severe atopic dermatitis, patients often suffer from depression, anxiety, and even suicidal ideation. The addition of this targeted biological therapy is an important step forward and most welcomed for patients and clinicians alike,” said Prof Tony Bewley, Consultant Dermatologist, Barts Health NHS Trust, and Honorary Professor of Dermatology at QMUL.

“Atopic Dermatitis is a chronic, life-long condition, with no cure. It is very encouraging to witness the increase in drug development in Atopic Dermatitis, especially with biological treatments, which can have a very beneficial effect on the condition. That lebrikizumab is now reimbursed by NICE is great news for patients as it adds another much-needed targeted biologic to the treatment options already available for Atopic Dermatitis,” said Prof Richard Weller, Professor of Medical Dermatology at the University of Edinburgh, and Honorary Consultant Dermatologist.