Otsuka and Astex Announce the European Commission has Approved INAQOVI

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Europe Ltd. (Otsuka) and Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Astex) have announce that the European Commission (EC) has approved INAQOVI (oral decitabine and cedazuridine) as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) who are ineligible for standard induction chemotherapy. The EC decision applies to the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. INAQOVI is the first and only oral hypomethylating agent licensed in the EEA in this patient population.

The EC approval is based on the results from the Phase 3 ASCERTAIN clinical trial investigating the pharmacokinetic exposure equivalence of the novel oral fixed-dose combination versus intravenous (IV) decitabine in AML patients. The ASCERTAIN study met its primary endpoint, with the orally administered decitabine and cedazuridine fixed-dose combination showing pharmacokinetic exposure equivalence to a standard 5-day regimen of IV decitabine using a two-cycle, cross-over study design. Safety findings for the fixed-dose combination of decitabine and cedazuridine were generally consistent with those anticipated for IV decitabine.

The current treatment options for adults with AML range from hospital-administered IV chemotherapy infusions or, for those patients not eligible for chemotherapy, regimens based on parenterally administered hypomethylating agents, with treatment cycles typically extending for 5-7 days. Fatigue can significantly restrict daily activities and impact a patient’s quality of life. INAQOVI may provide both patients and physicians with an oral treatment option in this patient population.

On 10th June 2022, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) agreed to a Paediatric Investigation Plan for the oral decitabine and cedazuridine fixed-dose combination, representing an important milestone for the prospect of furthering clinical studies in children with AML.