Pfizer Announces New Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer

Pfizer have announced that Andrew Baum, M.D., will join the company as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Executive Vice President.

Dr. Baum will be a member of Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Albert Bourla. He joins Pfizer from Citi, where he served as Head of Global Healthcare, Managing Director Equity Research. Prior to joining Citi in 2011, Dr. Baum covered European Pharmaceuticals at Morgan Stanley for 14 years and earlier in his career was a practicing physician at the Royal National Orthopaedic Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he completed his residency.

At Pfizer, Dr. Baum will play a vital role in advancing Pfizer’s long-term corporate strategic plan to maximise value for patients and shareholders. He will also be responsible for our portfolio analysis and prioritisation functions, business development activities, strengthening our partnerships with the biotech ecosystem, and the commercial evaluation of our research pipeline. In his role, he will also Chair Pfizer’s Portfolio Management Team, the company’s most senior governing body responsible for portfolio management and capital deployment across the company’s research and development pipeline, ensuring that the company brings forward vaccines and medicines that have the greatest potential of addressing unmet patient needs while achieving robust reimbursement and access. Dr. Baum will begin his role at Pfizer on June 3, 2024, succeeding Aamir Malik, who recently moved into a new role at Pfizer as Chief U.S. Commercial Officer, Executive Vice President.

“Dr. Baum has a rare profile that combines deep clinical and scientific knowledge with strong financial expertise in fields such as equity research, hedge funds, investment banking and shareholder value creation strategies. As a former experienced analyst who followed Pfizer for over a decade, he will bring fresh strategic insights into the company’s business and portfolio,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “Dr. Baum has more than 30 years of experience and a proven track record in leading high-impact research projects and teams, developing robust strategies and forging global partnerships that have expanded markets and increased investor returns. I am delighted to welcome Andrew to Pfizer where he will be an important thought partner for me and my leadership team as we continue to advance impactful vaccines and therapies that deliver value for patients, health systems and shareholders.”

Dr. Baum holds a Master of Arts degree in Physiological Sciences and a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (BM ChB) degree from Oxford University and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine. Dr. Baum also has a strong background in oncology and was the first analyst to report on the transformative opportunity of cancer immunotherapy in 2011. He is the former co-chair of Immuno-Oncology 360° (IO360°).

"I am thrilled to be joining Pfizer as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. I look forward to leveraging my prior experience to help Pfizer identify, accelerate and deliver more breakthrough therapies with the power to transform patients’ lives,” said Andrew Baum, M.D. “Pfizer is well placed to accelerate its growth given its deep current expertise in small molecules, antibody engineering and innovative vaccines.”