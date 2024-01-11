Pfizer Receive European Comission Approval

× Expand Shutterstock

Pfizer Inc have announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved TALZENNA (talazoparib), an oral poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, in combination with XTANDI (enzalutamide), for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated. With this approval, TALZENNA is now the first and only PARP inhibitor licensed in the European Union for use with XTANDI for patients with mCRPC, with or without gene mutations.

“New treatment options are needed to increase the proportion of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who can benefit from current anticancer medicines that keep the disease under control for longer,” said Robert Jones, MBChB, PhD, Professor of Clinical Cancer Research, University of Glasgow. “The European Commission’s approval of talazoparib in combination with enzalutamide offers a meaningful advancement for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, the most advanced and aggressive stage of the disease.”

“After years of fighting prostate cancer, it can be devastating for a patient to learn that their cancer has stopped responding to testosterone-lowering treatments. At this stage of the disease, the prognosis is generally poor,” said Erik Briers, MS, PhD, Vice Chairman, Europa UOMO, a European advocacy movement for people with prostate cancer. “Patients urgently need new treatment options and TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI can bring new hope to these patients.”

This approval by the European Commission of TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI for the mCRPC indication is valid in all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.