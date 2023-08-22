Regeneron Eylea HD Injection Approved by FDA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved EYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). The recommended dose for EYLEA HD is 8 mg (0.07 mL of 114.3 mg/mL solution) every 4 weeks (monthly) for the first 3 months across all indications, followed by 8 mg every 8 to 16 weeks (2 to 4 months) in wAMD and DME and every 8 to 12 weeks (2 to 3 months) for DR.

“The FDA approval of EYLEA HD is an important advancement in retinal care,” said Peter Kaiser, M.D., Chaney Family Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology Research at the Cole Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine. “With EYLEA HD, patients with wet age-related macular degeneration or diabetic retinal disease can now receive less frequent injections after their initial monthly doses and still experience the similar visual gains, anatomic improvements and safety profile of EYLEA.”

The FDA approval is based on the 48-week results of PULSAR and PHOTON – two double-masked, active-controlled pivotal trials evaluating EYLEA HD compared to EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection 2 mg. Both the PULSAR trial in wAMD (N=1,009) and PHOTON trial in DME (N=658) met their primary endpoint, with EYLEA HD demonstrating non-inferior and clinically equivalent vision gains at 48 weeks with both 12- and 16-week dosing regimens after only 3 initial monthly doses, compared to an EYLEA 8-week dosing regimen after initial monthly doses (3 in PULSAR and 5 in PHOTON). The vast majority of patients randomized at baseline to EYLEA HD 12- or 16-week dosing regimens (following 3 initial monthly doses) were able to maintain these dosing intervals through 48 weeks.

The most common adverse reactions (≥3%) reported in patients treated with EYLEA HD were cataract, conjunctival hemorrhage, intraocular pressure increased, ocular discomfort/eye pain/eye irritation, vision blurred, vitreous floaters, vitreous detachment, corneal epithelium defect, and retinal hemorrhage.

“More than 10 years ago, we fundamentally changed the way that certain serious retinal diseases were treated with the introduction of EYLEA. With the approval of EYLEA HD, we have elevated the high standard that EYLEA set,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron, and a principal inventor of EYLEA. “Our continued commitment to retinal diseases resulted in an important scientific innovation – evolving the proven efficacy and safety of EYLEA into a new treatment, EYLEA HD, that provides lasting vision control with even fewer injections to further benefit those living with wet age-related macular degeneration or diabetic retinal diseases."

EYLEA HD is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Bayer AG. In the U.S., Regeneron maintains exclusive rights to EYLEA and EYLEA HD. Bayer has licensed the exclusive marketing rights outside of the U.S., where the companies share equally the profits from sales of EYLEA and EYLEA HD following any regulatory approvals.

Regulatory filings for aflibercept 8 mg are under review in Europe and Japan. Submissions to other regulatory authorities in additional countries are also planned.