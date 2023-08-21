Regeneron's Veopoz Receives FDA Approval

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Veopoz (pozelimab-bbfg) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with CHAPLE disease, also known as CD55-deficient protein-losing enteropathy. Veopoz is the first and only treatment indicated specifically for CHAPLE. With the approval of Veopoz, the pre-approval inspection issues related to the aflibercept 8 mg BLA have been addressed. FDA action on the aflibercept 8 mg BLA is expected in the next few weeks.

“Most patients with CHAPLE disease are children who face severely debilitating symptoms and often life-threatening complications that begin in infancy,” said Michael Lenardo, M.D., Chief, Molecular Development of the Immune System Section; Co-Director, Clinical Genomics Program, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH). “As an investigator in this pivotal trial and one of the discoverers of this disease, I saw first-hand the transformational clinical improvement that pozelimab achieves in those suffering from CHAPLE. The approval of pozelimab is a milestone to celebrate, providing a new medicine that can help these long-suffering patients.”

CHAPLE is an ultra-rare and life-threatening hereditary immune disease driven by an overactivation of the complement system. In healthy individuals, the complement system is a mechanism for destroying microbes. However, those living with CHAPLE are unable to regulate complement activity due to mutations in their CD55 gene. Without proper CD55 regulation, the complement system may attack normal cells, causing damage to blood and lymph vessels along the upper digestive tract and leading to the loss of circulating proteins. There are fewer than 10 patients with CHAPLE disease identified in the U.S.

Veopoz, a fully human monoclonal antibody, is designed to target complement factor C5, a protein involved in complement system activation.

“As the first-ever treatment for CHAPLE, Veopoz is a testament to our commitment to uncovering genetic insights and applying them to the development of effective treatments for patients in need – regardless of the prevalence of their disease,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron. “Beyond CHAPLE, we believe Veopoz has promise in a variety of complement-mediated diseases and are driving forward several clinical programs to explore its broader potential.”

Life-threatening and fatal meningococcal infections have occurred in patients treated with complement inhibitors. Meningococcal infections may become rapidly life-threatening or fatal if not recognized and treated early. Complete or update meningococcal vaccination at least two weeks prior to administering the first dose of Veopoz, unless the risks of delaying therapy outweigh the risks of developing meningococcal infection. If urgent therapy is indicated in a patient who is not up-to-date with both meningococcal vaccines according to Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations, administer meningococcal vaccines as soon as possible and provide the patient with antibacterial drug prophylaxis. Vaccination reduces, but does not eliminate, the risk of meningococcal infections.