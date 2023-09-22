Samsung Biologics Announce Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Manufacture an Antibody Cancer Drug Substance

× Expand Shutterstock

Samsung Biologics announced today a new agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for large-scale manufacturing of a Bristol Myers Squibb commercial antibody cancer drug substance.

Bristol Myers Squibb and Samsung Biologics have an existing manufacturing agreement for a commercial antibody cancer drug and have expanded the strategic relationship over time. Under the terms of the new agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide drug substance manufacturing for an antibody cancer drug substance at the company’s latest and largest biomanufacturing facility, Plant 4, in Songdo, South Korea.

“Our relationship with Bristol Myers Squibb spans over a decade, and we are proud and excited to help bring important medicines to patients around the world,” said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. “This collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb underscores our commitment to expediting the delivery and ensuring the continuous supply of client pipelines, enabled by our commitment to manufacturing quality, innovation, and capacity.”