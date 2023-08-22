Sirio Launches Pharma Targeted Softgels at CPHI Barcelona

Sirio Europe will launch two new softgels targeted at customers who look to innovate in the consumer health space at CPHI Barcelona. The new formulations are designed to meet the rising demand of consumers for products with more natural actives for both menopause and improved eye health.

Sirio has held a European GMP license for the production of pharmaceutical softgels in its German manufacturing site since 1996. The new ready-to market formulations form part of a wider strategy to work with both premium OTC brands and large pharmacy chains looking to develop novel nutraceutical combinations in Europe.

“We see a trend with many pharma and OTC customers who are looking to enter the consumer health space with formulations targeting common health concerns like menopause and preventative eye health. They are attracted by the far shorter times to market and the increasing consumer spend in the category. However, these customers also want a reliable partner that can match both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing standards and have the experience to guide them on what consumers desire,” commented Sara Lesina, General Manager Europe at Sirio.

To help its partners innovate and advance to market faster, Sirio has created two ready-to-launch concepts especially for CPHI Barcelona.

The first, Sirio’s menopause softgel, is in response to the wider market demands for plant-based products and contains evening primrose oil. The softgel also is made using the company’s proprietary Plantegrity technology: a plant-derived softgel that is both vegan and gluten free. Each softgel will contain 500mg of evening primrose oil, with 45mg of Gamma Linolenic Acid (GLA) – known to help regulation of immunity, cholesterol and menstrual cycles.

Preventative eye health formulations are another high-growth product class due to the rise in screen time globally. Sirio will showcase a new special vision care complex, featuring a combination of Lutein, Zeaxanthin and Astaxanthin. All three ingredients help to maintain eye health and a recent study showed their combination even improves ‘hand-eye coordination’. The latter finding suggests this product has excellent growth potential among the rapidly expanding prosumer market for gamers. The Sirio softgel is available immediately and comes with end-to-end service, including packaging, for a fast product launch.

Sara Lesina added: “There is now a global drive towards exceptional quality and the highest manufacturing standards for nutraceuticals. Our ideal partners are those that share these values and are looking to develop products that have enhanced bioavailability, proven shelf life and, critically for a consumer facing product, far better organoleptic qualities. Not all nutraceutical products are created equal, and the way they are manufactured is often the discriminator between market success and lackluster growth. It’s why the biggest brands trust Sirio globally.”

The new Sirio softgels and a range of gummies will be showcased at CPHI Barcelona 2023 (stand 1A30).