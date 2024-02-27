Takeda and Biological E. Limited to Collaborate on Dengue Vaccine

× Expand Shutterstock

Takeda and Biological E. Limited, an India-based vaccines and pharmaceutical company, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate access to QDENGA (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine [Live, Attenuated]) (TAK-003) multi-dose vials (MDVs).

These doses will ultimately be made available for procurement by governments in endemic countries by 2030 at the latest to support National Immunisation Programs. MDVs offer economic and logistical advantages for National Immunisation Programs by minimising packaging and storage expenses, while also reducing medical and environmental waste. BE will ramp up to a manufacturing capacity of up to 50 million doses a year, accelerating Takeda’s efforts to manufacture 100 million doses a year within the decade. The partnership will build upon existing manufacturing capacity for the vaccine at Takeda’s facility in Singen, Germany and Takeda’s long-term partnership with IDT Biologika GmbH.

“Takeda's long-term goal for our dengue program has been to make QDENGA broadly available to those at risk who may benefit from immunisation. Within the last year, we've successfully launched in private markets, are now launching in some public programs, and working with partners to support a broader public health impact," said Gary Dubin, M.D., president of the Global Vaccine Business Unit at Takeda. "We are proud to announce a strategic manufacturing partnership with Biological E. Limited, which has deep expertise in vaccine manufacturing and longstanding support of public health programs around the world. Together, we will help combat dengue on a global scale by significantly increasing manufacturing capacity for multi-dose vials of QDENGA to drive sustainable access to the vaccine in more endemic countries."

Dengue fever is among the most common mosquito-borne viral diseases worldwide, with global incidence rates increasing 30-fold over the last 50 years due to urbanisation, travel and climate change. Dengue is currently endemic in more than 100 countries and causes an estimated 390 million infections each year. The Americas, South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions are the most seriously affected, with Asia alone representing ~70% of the global burden of disease.

“We are proud to collaborate with Takeda in the production of their groundbreaking Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, QDENGA, in multi-dose vials,” affirmed Ms. Mahima Datla, managing director at Biological E. Limited. “Takeda’s commitment to patient-focused, value-based research and development aligns extremely well with our dedication to advancing healthcare. We are fortunate to have created an institute that attracts such strong global partners for complex vaccines and underscores our shared mission of shaping a healthier future for all. With Takeda’s esteemed history and global presence, we are honored to advance our vision of delivering highly innovative medicines and transformative care worldwide.”

QDENGA is currently available for children and adults in the private market in countries in Europe, Indonesia and Thailand, and in private and some public programs in Argentina and Brazil. TAK-003 is not approved for use in India.