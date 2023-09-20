Verdot Expands Offering with FlexiPro TFF System

× Expand Shutterstock

Verdot, launches its FlexiPro TFF, a multipurpose tangential flow filtration (TFF) GMP system, in response to rising industry demand for gene therapy, vaccine, and mRNA-based therapeutics.

This system has been developed using Verdot’s R&D experience from the design, manufacturing and testing of its conventional stainless-steel TFF custom skid product. It enables all TFF downstream bioprocessing workflow steps, from small to pilot-scale, including microfiltration, concentration, diafiltration and final conditioning. Customers using this system can choose from four disposable FlowKits, giving the widest flow rate range on the market at 1.0–3500.0 L/h, it also provides customers with flexibility and scalability within one single instrument.

Charles Ruban, CEO and President at Verdot said: “The FlexiPro TFF system has been created based on our customers feedback and industry demand, who found great success using our sister product, the FlexiPro Chromatography system. We strongly believe it is the missing piece to complete our single-use solution offering within downstream bioprocessing. We look forward to hearing more from our partners on the success of the product within their facilities”.

With its flexible design, tunable regulation with transmembrane pressure (TMP), delta pressure and cross flow rate - this product allows customers to adapt systems to meet their process and application requirements. Existing Verdot data from a recent internal study on lipid nanoparticles showed that the system maintained low shear conditions over a five-hour period. This data further supports its innovative design for working with fragile products such as lentiviral and AAV vectors, and mRNA-based therapeutics.

Sébastien Lefebvre, Vice President Research and Development added: “There are several features that make this product unique when it comes to addressing the multi-scale TFF applications that are required in most downstream processing and manufacturing workflows. The interchangeable FlowKit and pump head design enables a single FlexiPro TFF system to scale from process development, to small-scale to pilot-scale GMP manufacturing. This is a revolutionary product for the industry, and we are thrilled to be offering it to our customers”.