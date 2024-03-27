Viking Therapeutics Announce Weight Loss Tablet Phase I Results

× Expand Shutterstock

Viking Therapeutics have announced positive results from the company's Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of an oral tablet formulation of VK2735, a dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1(GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors, in development for the potential treatment of metabolic disorders such as obesity. Based on these Phase 1 results, the company plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial with the oral formulation of VK2735 in obesity later this year.

The 28-day MAD study results highlight positive signs of clinical activity following treatment with oral VK2735. Cohorts receiving VK2735 demonstrated dose-dependent reductions in mean body weight from baseline, ranging up to 5.3%. Cohorts receiving VK2735 also demonstrated reductions in mean body weight relative to placebo, ranging up to 3.3%. For doses ≥10 mg, placebo-adjusted reductions in mean body weight were maintained or improved at Day 34, six days after the last dose of VK2735 was administered, ranging up to 3.6% relative to placebo. An exploratory assessment of the proportion of subjects achieving at least 5% weight loss after 28 days demonstrated that up to 57% of VK2735-treated subjects achieved ≥5% weight loss, compared with 0% for placebo. Based on a preliminary evaluation of weight loss trajectory, the company believes that treatment duration beyond 28 days may provide further reductions in body weight.

"These Phase 1 results highlight VK2735's promising early weight loss and tolerability profile when dosed as an oral tablet," said Brian Lian, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Viking. "We believe these data indicate that longer treatment duration, at potentially higher doses, may result in additional weight loss. We are particularly pleased with the initial safety and tolerability data, which suggest a differentiated profile with minimal gastrointestinal-related side effects. We believe that an oral agent with good tolerability could represent an attractive potential treatment option for patients with obesity. We look forward to exploring longer treatment windows and potentially higher doses in an upcoming Phase 2 trial."