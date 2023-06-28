ACG acquires Technical Aluminium Foil Company

ACG announces full shareholding ownership of Technical Aluminium Foil Company (TAFC). This strategic move further solidifies ACG's growth trajectory across the Middle Eastern and African markets.

As the world's only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, ACG offers a diverse range of products including capsules, films, foils, engineering equipment and inspection systems. The addition of TAFC, a prominent aluminium foil packaging company based in the UAE, strengthens ACG's position as a leading provider of comprehensive packaging solutions.

TAFC boasts over a decade of experience serving the pharmaceutical and food industries with its extensive range of aluminium and specialty packaging foils renowned for their exceptional high barrier properties. The company's expertise in lacquering, lamination, printing and slitting further enhances ACG’s capabilities in meeting the diverse packaging needs of its clients.

This acquisition represents ACG Group's inaugural venture in the Middle East, following recent successful acquisitions of ComboCap and AquaCap in the Americas. TAFC aligns with ACG Films and Foils' existing business operations, enabling both entities to harness their collective strengths and expertise for accelerated growth.

Shivshankar S.R., CEO at ACG Films & Foils, said: “We are excited to be making our first acquisition in the UAE. This strategic collaboration will further support our work in bringing innovative and high-quality packaging products to market, while reducing lead times and improving service levels. By joining forces, the companies will be able to leverage their combined strengths and expertise to propel the business forward in the Middle Eastern and African markets.”