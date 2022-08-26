ACG to launch German process laboratory in 2023

Following the success of its laboratory for process development in India, ACG, is now also committed to launching a sister process lab in Germany in 2023.

Key highlights:

ACG announces a sister process laboratory , located at ACG’s XERTECS GmbH site in Mulheim in the South West of Germany.

, located at ACG’s XERTECS GmbH site in Mulheim in the South West of Germany. ACG plans to recruit talent from local universities , as well as trained and experienced process engineers, pharmacists and lab technicians.

, as well as trained and experienced process engineers, pharmacists and lab technicians. Customers will be able to test solid dosage optimisation limits, and co-create alongside ACG’s team of experts to develop new process solutions.

This new process development laboratory will be located at ACG’s XERTECS GmbH site in Mulheim in the South West of Germany, with the first phase occupying approximately 250 square metres. ACG’s staffing recruitment plan for the lab will be to attract top academic talent from local universities, as well as trained and experienced process engineers, pharmacists and lab technicians.

The aim of ACG’s new laboratory will remain consistent with the first – to provide customers and partners access to the latest knowledge, skills and equipment to collaboratively keep pushing the boundaries of all aspects of process development. So customers can test solid dosage optimisation limits, for example, and co-create alongside ACG’s team of experts to develop new process solutions.

The extensive range of available equipment covers areas including feasibility studies, research and development work, pilot-scaling, and tailored in-house technical training courses. Customers also get to experience and test products from ACG’s portfolio and gain operational and maintenance training on premise.

Dr. Marcus Michel, CEO of ACG Engineering, explains: “ACG’s process labs reinforce our commitment to ‘making it better’. Requested by the Indian market, our first lab has enabled customers to build their competencies and capabilities, as well as to scale up – with many of these customers now operating at high capacity and efficiency. Our plan is simply to replicate this model in the European market, and we are working at full speed to ensure the launch of our new facility in 2023.

“The lab in India is home to some of the smartest and finest technologies in powder processing, and is fully equipped for all aspects of granulation, drying, tablet compression and coating. Many of our machines are unique because they have been built or modified in direct response to our customers’ needs – helping them on their manufacturing journey.”

ACG Laboratories for Process Development - https://www.acg-world.com/en_us/acg-labs/.