Ajax Therapeutics Raises $95 Million

Ajax Therapeutics, Inc. have announced the closing of an oversubscribed $95 million Series C financing. Proceeds from the financing will be used to support the clinical development of Ajax’s first-in-class Type II JAK2 inhibitor, AJ1‑11095, for the treatment of myelofibrosis, as well as advancing the company’s pipeline of treatments for MPNs.

The financing was led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives with participation by Eli Lilly and Company, Vivo Capital, RA Capital Management, Point72 and existing investors EcoR1 Capital, Boxer Capital, Schrödinger, Inc. and Inning One Ventures. Concurrent with the financing, Amit Sinha, Head of Life Sciences Investing and Ming Cheah, PhD, Vice President, within Life Sciences Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, joined Ajax’s board of directors.

“We’re pleased to have attracted this level of support from such distinguished life sciences investors and biopharmaceutical companies in addition to our existing investor syndicate,” said Martin Vogelbaum, co-founder and CEO of Ajax Therapeutics. “We are now well positioned to bring much needed innovation to the field of JAK inhibitors for the treatment of MPNs and look forward to advancing AJ1‑11095 into the clinic for myelofibrosis later this year.”

AJ1-11095 was designed by Ajax, through their collaboration with Schrödinger, using structure-based drug design and computational methods at scale, to selectively bind the Type II conformation of the JAK2 kinase and to provide greater efficacy with disease modification compared to all currently approved JAK2 inhibitors which bind the Type I conformation of JAK2. Additionally, AJ1-11095 has been shown in preclinical studies to maintain efficacy against MPN cells that become resistant to chronic Type I JAK2 inhibition.

“Despite significant advances brought by the introduction of JAK inhibitors, patients with MPNs continue to have major unmet needs as current therapies, including Type I JAK2 inhibitors, often fail to provide adequate symptomatic relief and have little effect on the underlying disease,” said Amit Sinha, Head of Life Sciences Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. “We look forward to working with Ajax’s management team to bring novel therapies, such as AJ1-11095, to patients with myelofibrosis.”

“This financing reinforces the value of Ajax’s approach to inhibiting JAK2 with its Type II inhibitor, AJ1-11095,” said Dr. Ross Levine, Ajax co-founder and Chair of Ajax’s Scientific Advisory Board, Senior Vice President for MH Translational Research and Member of the Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre. “My lab has been studying Type II inhibition of JAK2 for over 10 years and we believe AJ1-11095 possesses the unique therapeutic properties and disease modifying effects of a highly selective and potent Type II JAK2 inhibitor and we’re excited to bring it to patients with MF.”