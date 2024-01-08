Ambrx Announce $2 Billion Sale to Johnson & Johnson

× Expand Shutterstock

Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. have announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ambrx for $28.00 per share in cash, representing an approximately 105% premium to Ambrx’s closing stock price on January 5, 2024, for a total equity value of approximately $2.0 billion.

“We are excited to reach this agreement with Johnson & Johnson for advancing scientific research to treat cancers with high unmet needs,” said Daniel J. O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Ambrx. “With our deep and unique knowledge of precision engineering of protein therapeutics enabled by our proprietary technology incorporating synthetic amino acids in living cells, Ambrx has developed nextgeneration novel drug candidates such as site-specifically conjugated highly stable antibody drug conjugates. Through this transaction, we will continue to advance our leading prostate cancer candidate and Ambrx’s promising pipeline, while delivering significant and certain cash value to our shareholders. This announcement is the culmination of two decades of scientific work, combined with the Ambrx team’s talent, hard work and innovation. I look forward to what Ambrx will achieve as part of Johnson & Johnson.”

Ambrx’s proprietary Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology incorporates the advantages of highly specific targeting monoclonal antibodies securely linked to a potent chemotherapeutic payload to achieve targeted and efficient elimination of cancer cells without the prevalent side-effects typically associated with chemotherapy. Building on a legacy of innovation in oncology and in prostate cancer, Johnson & Johnson scientists intend to work with Ambrx researchers, accelerating the Phase 1/2 APEX01 study (NCT04662580) of ARX517 in advanced prostate cancer, while progressing a pipeline of novel product candidates.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Ambrx Board of Directors, is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Ambrx shareholders and clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.