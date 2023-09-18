Astellas to Invest More than €330 Million in a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Ireland

Astellas Pharma Inc recently announced its intention to submit a planning application to build a new state-of-the-art facility, at an approximate cost of €330 million in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

This investment by Astellas in Ireland will expand its capacity and capabilities for aseptic drug products, reinforce stable production for global supply and accelerate the development and commercialisation of innovative antibody drugs and other new products.

The facility will be based on the Industrial Development Authority’s (IDA)* greenfield site in Kerry Technology Park, Tralee, bringing highly specialised engineering, science and technology roles to the region and helping to further the Astellas VISION to “be on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients.”

Hideki Shima, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Astellas commented: “Astellas is developing innovative drugs and technologies based on our Focus Area research and development approach, placing patients at the forefront of everything we do. With the new facility, Astellas will aim to strengthen our in-house production capacity and capabilities and ensure a stable supply of high-quality Astellas medicines to patients around the world.”

Michael Lohan, CEO at IDA added: “This announcement from Astellas is excellent news for the South West region and indeed Ireland. Astellas already has a presence in both Kerry and Dublin and this significant investment of approximately €330 million, adding a new state-of-the-art aseptic drug product facility, underscores the strategic importance Ireland plays in Astellas’ global operations. The new facility in Tralee will be built with sustainability at its core and will showcase Ireland and our regional attractiveness as a location for investment.”

The new facility in Tralee will be built in line with Astellas’ sustainability targets and values incorporating the highest national and international best practice in energy and environmental design. The project aims to cut water use by about half, reduce operational energy intensity by more than one-third and produce zero waste to landfill (compared with LEED baseline). These measures along with onsite renewable technology including solar PV panels and biomass boiler underpin Astellas’ efforts in the mitigation of climate change.

