Astraveus Appoints Etienne Fradet as Chief Technical Officer

Astraveus SAS the creator of modular, microfluidic cell foundries that transform cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing, announces the appointment of Etienne Fradet as Chief Technical Officer.

Etienne brings broad industry expertise to the organisation across product development, industrialisation, and sales. Prior to joining Astraveus, he served in senior management positions at Stilla Technologies, a Paris-based microfluidic digital PCR (polymerase chain reaction) company. While there, he played a key role in successfully bringing two generations of automated microfluidic digital PCR systems to market, effectively bridging the gap between PCR and sequencing technologies. He holds a PhD in Droplet Microfluidics from Ecole Polytechnique.

Astraveus is working on revolutionising the field of CGT manufacturing with its Lakhesys platform, an end-to-end cell foundry that uses deep process optimisation and single-use, microfluidic bioprocessors to deliver better results with reduced inputs. By removing the need for large-scale infrastructure, reducing costs and processing time, and overcoming the logistical challenges associated with CGT manufacturing, Astraveus is seeking to considerably widen patient access to these life-changing therapies. The Company recently completed a €16.5 million seed financing to significantly advance the development of its technology and expand the team.

Jérémie Laurent, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Astraveus, said: “Etienne brings considerable experience and expertise that will be crucial to Astraveus as we enter the next stage of our development. With his involvement and support, we will be able to accelerate the development of our Lakhesys cell foundry platform and deliver our industry-changing vision to democratise access to cell and gene therapies.”

At the innovative core of Lakhesys are microfluidic bioprocessors, which mimic organ perfusion and significantly accelerate the molecular exchanges needed to sustain and transform cells into potent therapeutic agents. The high degree of precision and miniaturisation enabled by microfluidic bioprocessors allow more efficient manufacturing, reducing labour, floor space and energy requirements, thereby generating less waste and making the process far cheaper and greener.

Etienne Fradet, Chief Technical Officer of Astraveus, added: "Astraveus is an innovative company with a unique approach and ambitious vision to transform patient access to these life-changing therapies. It is an exceptionally talented team, and I am looking forward to working with them to further develop the Company’s revolutionary Lakhesys platform.”