Benchling expands platform through Overwatch acquisition

Cloud software provider to the biotechnology industry Benchling has acquired Overwatch Research in a bid to expand its presence in preclinical solutions.

A Belfast-based start-up, Overwatch Research has developed a configurable, end-to-end study management and execution system that is designed to accelerate in vivo research.

The acquisition will see Benchling create a comprehensive, cloud native in vivo solution, complementing its early development offering and helping customers accelerate the time to bring products to market.

Benchling has developed a software platform to centralise and standardise research & development (R&D) data. The system includes a range of applications that enables scientists to record and analyse data, keep track of experiments interlink related data and more. The acquisition of Overwatch will enable Benchling to expand its software to in vivo studies.

“Our software tackles core challenges contributing to the preclinical reproducibility crisis. This helps biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organisations (CROs) reduce errors, increase confidence for first-in-human studies, and ultimately get drugs to patients faster," said Chris Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Overwatch. “By incorporating our in vivo study capabilities into Benchling’s industry-leading R&D Cloud, we’ll be able to reach more scientists and help them turn initial research findings into life-saving products.”

“Overwatch impressed us with their ability to build the first truly modern product for in vivo studies that is beloved by its customers,” said Sajith Wickramasekara, CEO and co-founder of Benchling. “Many of our biopharma and CRO customers are looking for a comprehensive offering that brings together Benchling's bioanalytical capabilities with Overwatch's in vivo study management and we look forward to Overwatch addressing that growing demand. Welcoming the Overwatch team to Benchling will also deepen our presence in Europe.”