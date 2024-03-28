Blackstone Life Sciences Announces Collaboration to Support Moderna’s Influenza Program

× Expand Shutterstock

Blackstone have announced a new collaboration with Moderna through a development and commercialisation funding agreement where funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences and will provide up to $750 million to fund Moderna’s influenza program.

“Moderna has demonstrated a remarkable ability to impact human health through mRNA vaccines targeting respiratory illnesses. This landmark collaboration is another example of our long-standing strategy to partner with the world’s leading life science companies to advance their critical path vaccines, medicines and medical technologies to patients,” said Nicholas Galakatos, Ph.D., Global Head of Blackstone Life Sciences.

“Moderna is advancing a broad and diverse pipeline at a pace not seen before in our industry,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Our goal is to launch multiple vaccine products in the next few years and deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. Achieving this ambition requires substantial investment in late-stage studies and we are excited to welcome Blackstone and their innovative financing model.”

This new collaboration continues Blackstone Life Sciences’ work and support for many of the world’s leading and most innovative biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies.