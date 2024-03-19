Bluebird Bio Secures up to $175 Million Debt Financing

× Expand Shutterstock

Bluebird Bio has entered into a $175 million five-year, term loan facility with Hercules Capital. The transaction strengthens the Company’s balance sheet as it executes on the commercial launches for its three FDA approved gene therapies – LYFGENIA for sickle cell disease, ZYNTEGLO for beta-thalassemia and SKYSONA for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

The term loan facility provides for up to $175 million of term loans in aggregate, available in four tranches. Upon closing of the transaction, the first tranche of $75 million was drawn. Under the terms of the agreement, bluebird will be eligible to draw two additional tranches of $25 million each, subject to the achievement of commercial milestones. Based on launch trajectory and current business plans, and assuming three tranches totalling $125 million are executed, the transaction is expected to extend bluebird’s cash runway through the first quarter of 2026. A fourth tranche of up to $50 million may be available at the sole discretion of Hercules. During the first three years of the five-year term, the Company will be responsible for paying only the interest on any amounts borrowed; any outstanding balance as of April 1, 2027 will be amortised over the remaining life of the loan.

“Since establishing bluebird as an independent gene therapy company in 2021, we have been focused on diligently deploying our capital and strengthening our balance sheet to further our mission,” said Chris Krawtschuk, chief financial officer, bluebird bio. “This financing underscores the value bluebird offers as a standalone gene therapy leader and meaningfully extends our runway, bolstering our ability to bring transformative treatments to patients and their families.”

“Hercules is excited to partner with bluebird as they launch LYFGENIA and bring this transformational therapy to patients living with sickle cell disease,” said Michael Dutra, Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer at Hercules Capital.

“We are proud to support bluebird’s mission of developing and commercialising treatments for severe genetic diseases. This financing should help support the availability of their novel gene therapies for patients,” added John Miotti, Principal at Hercules Capital.

Additional details of the loan agreement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K. J. Wood Capital Advisors acted as sole financial advisor to the Company. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to bluebird and DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Hercules.