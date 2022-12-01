BRIM Biotech raises $20 million in Series E funding round﻿

BRIM Biotechnology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel regenerative therapies to help combat and cure ophthalmology and degenerative joint diseases, has raised $20 million in its Series E funding round.

This series E funding investment will be used to accelerate the development of BRIM’s diverse pipeline of wholly-owned drug candidates as well as to invest in new innovation.

This demonstrates the heightened interest and growing demand for new treatments for Dry Eye Disease (DED). News of this latest funding round comes as BRIM prepares to initiate the Phase 3 clinical trial for its lead asset BRM421 for DED in the US.

Dr. Haishan Jang, the founder, chairwoman and CEO of BRIM said: "We are tackling chronic, life-limiting diseases using our proprietary stem cell regenerative Pigment Epithelium-Derived Factor (PEDF) derived Short Peptide (PDSP) technology platform to not only alleviate symptoms but to address and repair the damage caused by diseases. This funding round is the latest in a series of funding that has been planned strategically to enable the company to achieve its core mission of advancing discoveries into disease-modifying treatments that transform patients’ lives.

"We are unwavering in our commitment to bringing sustainable and affordable healthcare to the world. The oversubscribed interest from investors is an endorsement of BRIM’s solid foundations built on the strength of our team, our expertise in translational science, and the progress of our development programs to date. We look forward to initiating the Phase 3 clinical trial for BRM421 for Dry Eye Disease at this exciting time of new growth.”

BRIM has submitted BRM421’s Phase 3 study protocol to the FDA and is ready to initiate the Phase 3 clinical trial as early as the end of this year. Founded in Taiwan, BRIM has over 70 global IPs for the PDSP platform and quality operation to meet international regulatory standards.