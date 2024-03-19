Bristol Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics

× Expand Shutterstock

Bristol Myers Squibb have announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. With the acquisition's completion, Karuna shares have ceased trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Karuna is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb.

“We are excited to expand our neuroscience portfolio as we welcome Karuna to Bristol Myers Squibb,” said Chris Boerner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Importantly, this transaction aligns with our commitment to strengthening BMS’s growth profile in the latter half of the decade and beyond. We look forward to working with Karuna’s talented team to bring KarXT to patients with schizophrenia later this year.”

Through this transaction, BMS has added KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), an antipsychotic with a novel mechanism of action and a differentiated efficacy and safety profile, and Karuna’s early-stage and pre-clinical pipeline. KarXT has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of September 26, 2024 for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. KarXT is also in registrational trials both for adjunctive therapy to existing standard of care agents in schizophrenia and for the treatment of psychosis in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, with potential to expand to additional indications, including Bipolar I disorder and Alzheimer’s disease agitation.

As previously disclosed, the transaction is expected to be dilutive to Bristol Myers Squibb’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.30 in 2024 from the financing cost of the transaction, which is primarily from a recently completed new debt issuance. Bristol Myers Squibb expects to offset the operational expenses of the transaction through continued disciplined resource allocation, cost efficiencies and portfolio prioritisation. Bristol Myers Squibb’s cash flows and strong financial profile enable continued commitment to strong investment-grade credit ratings and investment for growth through business development opportunities and distributions to shareholders through ongoing dividends and share repurchases.

The transaction will be accounted for as an asset acquisition resulting in an approximately $12 billion one-time, non-deductible Acquired In-Process Research and Development (Acquired IPR&D) charge impacting both 2024 first quarter and full-year GAAP and non-GAAP EPS by approximately $5.93.

Consistent with past practice, Bristol Myers Squibb generally provides updates to its financial outlook once each quarter. When considering Bristol Myers Squibb’s financial outlook issued on February 2, 2024, investors and analysts should take into account the impacts outlined above. Bristol Myers Squibb will provide an update to its financial outlook when it reports first quarter 2024 results on April 25, 2024.