Crescendo Biologics secures $32M and announces expansion of CB307 Phase 1b trial in PSMA+ solid tumours

Key highlights:

$32 million additional capital raised, supported by all major existing investors and new investor Kreos Capital.

Ongoing Phase 1b trial of CB307 enhanced with additional pembrolizumab combination expansion cohort in PSMA+ solid tumours.

Crescendo Biologics Ltd, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, targeted T cell enhancing therapeutics, announces that it plans to augment the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of CB307 through the addition of a new pembrolizumab (anti-PD-1) combination expansion cohort. Additional financing of $32 million has been secured with the support of all major existing shareholders, including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group BioNTech, Takeda and Quan Capital, and new investor Kreos Capital to fund the additional combination expansion arm of the adaptive clinical protocol.

CB307, Crescendo’s lead proprietary programme, is now entering the cohort expansion part of the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial. The monotherapy expansion cohort is already underway in individuals with PSMA+ metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in a last-line setting. The additional pembrolizumab combination expansion cohort is expected to be initiated in Q3 2023 and will be open to those with PSMA+ mCRPC.

“We are delighted to have secured this additional financing which will enable us to accelerate the clinical development of CB307,” commented Theodora Harold, CEO at Crescendo Biologics. “Preclinical data generated by Crescendo, such as those recently presented at AACR in Orlando, as well as clinical data presented by others earlier this year, illustrate the profound effect that adding PD-1 antagonism can have to the co-stimulation of T cells, including via CD137 agonism. We are very excited to further investigate the activity of the combination of CB307 plus pembrolizumab in our clinical study and would like to thank everyone involved in the trial and our existing investors for their ongoing support as well as the team at Kreos Capital for joining us and sharing our vision.”