Cytiva Continues Support for n-Lorem Foundation with £700k Donation

× Expand Shutterstock

Cytiva has donated approximately $700,000 worth of products and financial support to the n-Lorem Foundation. This is Cytiva’s third year of providing support to the foundation whose mission is to discover and provide experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to nano-rare disease patients worldwide, offering them life-saving treatments free of charge, for life.

The n-Lorem Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to addressing the therapeutic needs of nano-rare disease patients worldwide. These individuals, numbering between one and 30 globally, face the challenge of having no available treatment options due to the extreme rarity of their conditions. The foundation aims to change the treatment landscape for these patients by focusing on the development of experimental ASO medicines.

"We are deeply grateful to Cytiva for their steadfast support and ongoing commitment to the n-Lorem Foundation," says Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, CEO and Chairman of n-Lorem Foundation. "Their contributions have been instrumental in our efforts to discover and provide personalised ASO medicines to nano-rare disease patients worldwide. With Cytiva's support, we can continue to make a profound impact on the lives of these individuals and their families."

Emmanuel Abate, President, Genomic Medicine and Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, says: "We are thrilled to once again support the n-Lorem Foundation in their pursuit of discovering innovative treatments for nano-rare disease patients. We are committed to helping make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients worldwide, and this donation is a testament to that commitment."

Cytiva's donation includes essential products such as upstream hardware, cell culture products, and resins. This contribution will assist in the discovery and production of ASO medicines.