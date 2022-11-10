Cytiva opens Cell Culture Center of Excellence in Massachusetts

Global life sciences expert Cytiva opened a new Cell Culture Center of Excellence at its Marlborough, Massachusetts location, part of the company’s long term growth strategy to provide expanded cell culture media development capabilities and new cell line development services.

Cytiva now provides a comprehensive approach to supporting customers working in early process development.

Amanda Halford, vice president, BioProcess, Cytiva, says: “Our Cell Culture Center of Excellence combines our scientific expertise with the latest technology. Our tailored solutions enable customers to bring a wide range of molecules from discovery to delivery – smarter and faster.”

The new 11 500 ft² facility is close to the Boston biotech hub and the breadth of scientific talent the area has to offer. The centre will be run by experienced scientific teams and staff dedicated to transforming the future of process development.