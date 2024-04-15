Dot Compliance Raises $17.5 Million in Series B Extension Funding

× Expand Shutterstock

Dot Compliance, a provider of AI-enabled Quality Management System (QMS) solutions, have announced it has raised $17.5 million in Series B extension funding, marking a significant up-round. The new round of financing was co-led by existing investors IGP Capital and Vertex Ventures with participation from TPY Capital, and brings total funding to $50 million to date.

Doron Sitbon, founder and CEO of Dot Compliance, said: “This funding will allow us to accelerate our momentum and double down on our AI solution. We are thrilled to be able to offer a solution that makes AI-powered insights accessible to all in the life sciences industry, regardless of what data sources they currently use. Dot Compliance is transforming into a data company as we create a new category of AI-driven compliance.”

Dot Compliance will use the proceeds to accelerate its AI software solutions, drive continued product innovation and customer acquisition, and meet escalating market demand for AI-driven solutions that help life sciences organisations improve quality management and meet dynamic compliance requirements.

Yuval Nardi, Chief Data Scientist of Dot Compliance, said “We are in the midst of an AI revolution with major breakthroughs happening in the last couple of years. Dot Compliance is evolving into a data-centric company, significantly improving quality and compliance processes in the life sciences sector by introducing a groundbreaking, dedicated and fine-tuned AI data pipeline leveraging cutting-edge generative and predictive AI technologies. This provides our customers with timely, precise, and actionable AI-driven insights tailored to their specific use cases.”

Demand is being fuelled by the current regulatory and economic environment, in which life sciences organisations need a trusted technology partner to help them reduce risk, deploy AI to achieve operational excellence, and bridge the gap between regulated systems through a vendor-agnostic solution that eliminates vendor lock-in.

Yoni Levy, Partner at IGP Capital, said: “We are thrilled by the opportunity to double down on our investment in Dot Compliance under Doron’s leadership. This extension at substanial up-round is a testament to the tremendous growth the company has experienced since we led its B Round in 2022 and is intended to accelerate the momentum with enterprise customers and bring the message of AI to compliance and life sciences.”

The latest funding follows a year in which Dot Compliance dramatically grew its client baseand made significant technology investments, even as others in the industry have contracted. This includes the company’s continued development of Dottie AI, which automatically scans vast amounts of text and diverse data, identifies correlations, and provides ongoing, up-to-date AI insights. It empowers teams to work more efficiently, runs insights in seconds to save time and money while reducing manual workloads, and enhances regulatory compliance.