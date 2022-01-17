Element acquires JMI Laboratories further expanding life sciences capabilities

Element Materials Technology has further expanded its life sciences capabilities with the acquisition of JMI Laboratories.

The acquisition of JMI by Element means that the testing services company now has a team of over 1,000 experts in 23 facilities across North America and Europe. The acquisition forms part of Element’s broader strategic shift to increase its global presence in life sciences and connected technologies.

Jo Wetz, Element CEO, said: “Our expansion into life sciences and connected technologies over the last two years has seen us gain a leadership position in these strategically important end-markets. As we celebrate 10 years of being a standalone Element business, we see more and more opportunities to work closely with our customers throughout their product and testing lifecycles.”

The JMI acquisition follows a number of other acquisitions by Element including ALG, Avomeen, Arch Sciences, Impact Analytical, Orthokinetic and Nanosyn.

Cherie Gudz, vice president, Life Sciences Americas, added: “In a world still dealing with a pandemic, the life sciences sector has never been more vital. The six acquisitions this past year alone cements Element’s commitment to continue to build a scale business in this vital sector, which now forms our largest global end-market. We are thrilled to have JMI’s team and expertise join the Element family.”

JMI is based in North America and is a market leader in antimicrobial resistance monitoring studies utilized for new drug application submissions. The company offers microbiology and molecular testing services to assist in the development of new antimicrobials and clinical trial support through its SENTRY Antimicrobial Surveillance Program.