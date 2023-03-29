Eli Lilly increases investment in its new biologics manufacturing facility

IDA Ireland, together with the minister for enterprise, trade and employment, Simon Coveney TD, welcomed the announcement by Eli Lilly to increase investment to nearly $1 billion at its new biologics drug substance manufacturing facility, in Limerick in the Mid West region.

Key highlights:

The company previously announced a $500 million investment. Construction of the new 500,000 sq. ft. facility is currently underway at IDA’s Business Park in Raheen and is expected to create more than 300 highly skilled jobs across areas including engineering, scientists, and operations. The new facility will utilise the latest biologics manufacturing technology to produce biologic active ingredients for life changing treatments for patients around the world. Once the site is operational, the company’s total investment in the site will be approximately $1 billion.

Eli Lilly first established in Ireland in 1978 and currently employs more than 2,700 people in Cork where it has a large manufacturing campus in Kinsale as well as a Global Business Solutions Centre in Little Island.

IDA Ireland Interim CEO, Mary Buckley, said: "Eli Lilly has had a presence in Ireland for over 40 years and this significant investment, adding further biologics drug substance manufacturing to its already substantial Irish operations and jobs, underscores the strategic importance of Ireland in Eli Lilly’s global operations.

It is proof of the company’s future commitment to Ireland and testament to Ireland’s continued attractiveness as a location for investment."

Minister for enterprise, trade and employment, Simon Coveney TD, said: "I am delighted to hear the announcement that Eli Lilly is to increase its investment to nearly $1 billion at its new biologics drug substance manufacturing facility in Raheen Business Park in Limerick. The news demonstrates their commitment to Ireland and highlights the wealth of talent we have to offer. The company produces key healthcare products which are aiding in the fight against a variety of the world’s most serious illnesses.

"This new investment will create 300 highly skilled jobs, announced last year, for Limerick and Mid-West region. All regional investments are hugely welcome, and the government is fully supportive of such initiatives. I would like to congratulate the team and wish them every success for the future with this fantastic project."