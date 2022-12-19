Formulated Solutions to acquire FDA approved drug production site

Formulated Solutions, a Florida-based CDMO supporting consumer-centric innovation, expert development, and cost-effective production of consumer healthcare solutions, announced an agreement to acquire a newly updated 455,000 ft2 FDA approved pharmaceutical liquids, semi solids, aerosol, BoV, and metered dose nasal spray production facility located in Cleveland, TN.

Formulated Solutions Cleveland TN Main building entrance to 455,000 square foot Cleveland, TN pharma production site.

Key highlights:

Formulated Solutions are to acquire 455,000 ft 2 US FDA approved drug production site to expand its pharma and consumer healthcare manufacturing capacity.

to expand its pharma and consumer healthcare manufacturing capacity. The Cleveland facility features extensive capabilities in the production and packaging of pharma and consumer self-care formulations.

of pharma and consumer self-care formulations. This will be the first time in the site’s 43-year history to be operated by a privately held CDMO.

Upon completion, the acquisition will strengthen Formulated Solutions’ capabilities in topicals, metered dose nasal sprays, and pressurised package manufacturing and allow the company to quickly bring additional production capacity online in service of current commercial demand while also paving the way for fulfillment of their future innovation pipeline.

The 455,000 ft2 Cleveland facility features extensive capabilities in the production and packaging of pharma and consumer self-care formulations. Over the past five years the two-building facility, which sits on 60 acres, has seen significant investments in capital improvements and now includes a multitude of product capabilities, including blending of liquids, semi-solids, and suspensions and packaging capabilities spanning from flexible tubes, liquid-fill bottles, and metered dose sprays to traditional aerosol and bag on valve aerosol delivery systems that can support a large variety of development and commercial supply programs.

Having been previously owned and operated by several world-class pharmaceutical companies, this will be the first time in the site’s 43-year history to be operated by a privately held CDMO.

John Maddox, chief operating officer of Formulated Solutions, said: “With an average year over year growth of well over 50% annually, Formulated Solutions is thrilled to add the aerosol, bag-on-valve, and liquid-fill capabilities of this 455,000 square foot site to our manufacturing assets. Our customers, consumers, physicians, and patients rely on us each and every day to supply high quality, cost-effective solutions for consumer self-care and physician advised treatments. This acquisition will help us further fulfill that commitment to all our marketing partners as our business continues to grow and evolve.”

Formulated Solutions is committed to both maintaining and growing the production capabilities and output of the Cleveland, TN facility.

“The Cleveland, TN production site has a long and rich history of being an important part of the local community and for being an instrumental location for the manufacture of some of the world’s best-known consumer self-care products”, said Will Ford, VP of Operations at Formulated Solutions. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the fine people of Bradley County and working to restore the Cleveland site’s manufacturing operations to its full potential.”