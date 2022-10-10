Fujifilm to establish its first Bio-CDMO site in Japan

FUJIFILM Corporation announces that it will establish the company’s first Japanese Bio-CDMO site in Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture. The new site will be invested by FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical and will be operational in FY2026.

Key highlights:

The new site aims to accelerate business growth of the life sciences fieldand contribute to the strengthening of domestic vaccine production in Japan.

of the life sciences fieldand contribute to the strengthening of domestic vaccine production in Japan. The site will feature dual-use facilities capable of manufacturing biopharmaceuticals such as antibody drugs and antibody drug conjugates.

capable of manufacturing biopharmaceuticals such as antibody drugs and antibody drug conjugates. Invested by FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical, FUJIFILM's first CDMO site in Toyama City will be operational in FY2026.

The Japanese Government is currently promoting the strengthening of domestic vaccine production to prepare against future pandemics. As part of this effort, the Japanese Government supports projects such as establishing sites with dual-use facilities capable of producing biopharmaceuticals to meet customer needs during normal times and switching to vaccine production during a pandemic.

FUJIFILM’s investment has been selected for the project of “Developing biopharmaceutical manufacturing sites to strengthen vaccine production” promoted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan. The grant amount will be determined in FY2023 ending March 2024.

FUJIFILM currently operates its own Bio-CDMO business globally, as well as drug discovery, development and manufacturing support, and offering culture media, cells and research reagents through a company-wide strategy led FUJIFILM’s Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters. By leveraging FUJIFILM’s global manufacturing sites and sales networks, the company has been expanding its business in the life sciences field mainly in Europe and the United States.

In order to expand business in the fast-growing Asian market, Fujifilm will establish a Bio-CDMO site equipped with dual-use facilities in Japan, operated by FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical in close collaboration with other FUJIFILM Life Sciences entities. It will apply advanced biotechnologies and know-how nurtured through FUJIFILM’s global business, which enables offering high-quality CDMO services. When an outbreak of infectious disease evolves into a pandemic, the site will strongly support pharmaceutical companies for development and delivery of domestic vaccines.

“With this strategic investment, FUJIFILM will strongly support customers in the biopharmaceutical industry and accelerate business growth of the life sciences field. We hope the new site will play an important role in the Japanese Government’s initiative to strengthen vaccine production, thereby contributing to the health and well-being in Japan and other Asian countries,” said Teiichi Goto, president and chief executive officer, representative director, FUJIFILM Corporation.

Overview of the new site

1. Features

The manufacturing site of FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical will be equipped with the facilities capable of development of manufacturing process of biopharmaceuticals. In addition, new buildings for investigational drug manufacturing and commercial production of biopharmaceuticals will be constructed in the site.

The site will feature dual-use facilities capable of manufacturing biopharmaceuticals such as antibody drugs and antibody drug conjugates (ADC*) and switching to manufacturing mRNA vaccines and genetically-engineered protein vaccines during pandemic. The site will be able to provide end-to-end services from drug substance production, through to fill-finish and final packing.

The site will be applied with the cutting-edge biotechnologies including cell culture and purification technologies and genetic engineering technology of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a group company with over 30 years of experience as a Bio-CDMO offering services for broad range of biopharmaceuticals. These technologies will facilitate high-efficiency production, enabling fast and stable supply of high-quality biopharmaceuticals.

Fujifilm will offer comprehensive Bio-CDMO services to clients, through close collaboration between FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical.

2. Operational timing: in FY2026 ending March 2027

* ADC is a class of biopharmaceutical agent that combines a drug such as an anti-cancer agent with antibodies. The antibodies in ADC bind with antigens present on the surface of cancer cells to enable targeted delivery of a drug. Due to this mechanism, ADC is expected to provide a greater treatment effect with less side effects.