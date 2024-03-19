Fusion Pharmaceuticals to be Acquired by AstraZeneca

× Expand Shutterstock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radioconjugates (RCs) as precision medicines, have announced the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by AstraZeneca. The acquisition marks a major step forward in AstraZeneca delivering on its ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments.

RCs have emerged as a promising modality in cancer treatment over recent years. These medicines deliver a radioactive isotope directly to cancer cells through precise targeting using molecules such as antibodies, peptides or small molecules. This approach has many potential advantages compared to traditional radiotherapy, including minimising damage to healthy cells and enabling access to tumours not reachable through external beam radiation.

This acquisition complements AstraZeneca's leading oncology portfolio with the addition of the Fusion pipeline of RCs, including the Company's most advanced program, FPI-2265, a potential new treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). FPI-2265 targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a protein that is highly expressed in mCRPC, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial.

The acquisition brings new expertise and pioneering R&D, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in actinium-based RCs to AstraZeneca. It also strengthens their presence in and commitment to Canada.

Fusion Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D., said: "This acquisition combines Fusion's expertise and capabilities in radioconjugates, including our industry-leading radiopharmaceutical R&D, pipeline, manufacturing and actinium-225 supply chain, with AstraZeneca's leadership in small molecules and biologics engineering to develop novel radioconjugates. Expanding on our existing collaboration with AstraZeneca where we have advanced FPI-2068, an EGFR-cMET targeted radioconjugate into Phase I clinical trials, gives us a unique opportunity to accelerate the development of next-generation radioconjugates with the aim of transforming patient outcomes."

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "Between thirty and fifty per cent of patients with cancer today receive radiotherapy at some point during treatment, and the acquisition of Fusion furthers our ambition to transform this aspect of care with next-generation radioconjugates. Together with Fusion, we have an opportunity to accelerate the development of FPI-2265 as a potential new treatment for prostate cancer, and to harness their innovative actinium-based platform to develop radioconjugates as foundational regimens."

Fusion President and Chief Business Officer Mohit Rawat, added: "Fusion has differentiated itself in the growing radioconjugate space by assembling an industry-leading team with deep expertise and infrastructure to support bringing these much-needed therapies to cancer patients. Together we look forward to building upon our work to impact the landscape of cancer therapy. Deepening our collaboration with AstraZeneca presents an exciting opportunity for the Fusion team."

Fusion will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations continuing in Canada and the US.