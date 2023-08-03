Grünenthal GmbH and Kyowa Kirin Co Announce Collaboration

Key highlights:

The joint venture collaboration includes a portfolio of 13 brands across six therapeutic areas, with the majority of revenue resulting from pain management medicines.

The new enterprise will be branded as Grünenthal Meds. Grünenthal owns a 51 per cent majority share and intends to acquire the remaining share at the beginning of 2026.

Grünenthal GmbH and Kyowa Kirin Co have announced the successful completion of a deal to enter into a joint venture collaboration for Kyowa Kirin International's established medicines portfolio.

The portfolio comprises 13 brands across six therapeutic areas primarily focused on pain management, including Abstral and PecFent for breakthrough cancer pain, Moventig for opioid-induced constipation, and Adcal-D3 for osteoporosis. All products will continue to be marketed through affiliates in seven major European countries and through a network of partners in various additional territories worldwide.

"Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management. With the addition of this strong portfolio, we will be able to help more patients who suffer from various forms of pain," said Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer, Grünenthal.

"The established medicines portfolio has a proud history of delivering life-changing value for patients. The announcement now means even more patients, for many years to come, will continue to benefit from the portfolio. We are enormously grateful and proud of our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to make this Joint Venture Collaboration a reality," added Jeremy Morgan, President, Kyowa Kirin International.

Grünenthal owns a 51 per cent majority share in the joint venture collaboration, while Kyowa Kirin owns a 49 percent share. Grünenthal intends to fully acquire the remaining 49 percent share via exercising an option at the beginning of 2026.