Health-tech investor partnership to develop cardiovascular care

Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK announces the launch of the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022, in a world-first investor partnership with Medtronic ltd, RYSE Asset Management, and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and its official charity CW+.

Key highlights:

Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK launches the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 from a partnership with Medtronic.

Applications are open to health-tech start-up founders, researchers, and technologists working on innovative solutions to enable system-wide change in cardiovascular disease (CVD) patient care pathways.

Successful applicants will receive an investment of up to £3 million and access to a global network of established distribution partners from RYSE Asset Management.

The ambitious initiative has a bold aim – to identify and implement solutions that empower patients to improve their heart health, and to help prevent future heart attacks or strokes through home-based digital solutions. The focus is on the major risk factors, non-invasive ways of lipid testing and blood pressure management using software as a medical device (SaMD).

Applications are open to health-tech start-up founders, researchers, and technologists working on innovative solutions to enable system-wide change in cardiovascular disease (CVD) patient care pathways.

The Novartis Biome UK is leading this first of its kind investor partnership, combining its patient pathway knowledge with Medtronic’s experience in healthcare technology. RYSE Asset Management, the specialist healthcare investor, will provide up to £3 million in investment and the CW Innovation programme – a collaboration between Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and CW+ – will work to establish a real-world clinical evaluation for selected solutions.

Marie-Andrée Gamache, country president, Novartis Innovative Medicines UK and Ireland, comments: “I am confident that this bold partnership can deliver significant progress within the UK health system, as well as real change for the seven million people in the UK who are living with CVD. Through leveraging digital solutions, new models of care, and leading on cross-industry and investor collaboration, Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK is accelerating sustainable action on health inequalities at pace and scale.”

The Novartis Biome Heart Health Catalyst 2022 aims to spark a revolution in CVD care by identifying and scaling innovations in the at-home blood pressure management and non-invasive lipid testing space. Successful applicants will receive:

Unrivalled support and knowledge from industry-leading and investor partners

Investment of up to £3 million and access to a global network of established distribution partners from RYSE Asset Management

Access to the Novartis Biome UK system

Immediate NHS pilot and validation opportunities.

Bhavesh Barot, Medtronic UK & Ireland Regional Vice President comments: “As the global leader in healthcare technology, we are pleased to be a partner in the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst. This programme aligns with our commitment for innovation – taking an idea, nurturing it, and turning it into real-world, ground-breaking reality. We are excited about the opportunity this programme presents to propel new solutions and the benefits that will bring to healthcare providers and patients living with CVD.”

Vivien de Tusch-Lec, General Partner at RYSE Asset Management, said: “Partnering with healthcare innovators to scale and deliver transformation is in our DNA at RYSE. Such collaborations enable us to better understand the challenges faced by public and private healthcare providers, corporates and consumers and identify technology gaps to promote truly disruptive businesses. The Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 presents a natural collaboration opportunity which we see delivering for the UK health system and patients.”

Chris Chaney, chief executive officer at CW+ and co-lead of CW Innovation, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has demanded the radical acceleration of our digital health programmes and this, coupled with a surge in new thinking and innovation across our organisation, makes the launch of the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 both timely and relevant.

“We are therefore delighted to collaborate on this new initiative, working with partners, and providing the winner with the opportunity to test and scale their innovation at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust as part of our flagship CW Innovation programme.

“In this period of significant change and challenge, our absolute focus is on providing the best possible care for our patients, and we look forward to working with the winners of the Catalyst to help improve and enhance the care and experience of CVD patients.”

Applications for the Novartis Biome UK Heart Health Catalyst 2022 are open and close on the 31 August 2022. Shortlisted organisations and individuals will be invited to a Pitchfest in front of an expert audience from across the healthcare system at the Healthcare Excellence Through Technology (HETT) conference on 27/28 September 2022, where the winners will subsequently be announced.