IO Biotech Announce $75 Million Private Placement Financing

IO Biotech have announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for a private placement that is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $75 million, before deducting offering expenses.

The private placement includes participation from new and existing investors, including Lundbeckfonden BioCapital; Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund; Vivo Capital; Armistice Capital; Marshall Wace; Samsara BioCapital; Novo Holdings; Stonepine Capital Management; PFM Health Sciences, LP; HBM Healthcare Investments (Cayman) Limited; Pivotal Life Sciences; Sunstone Life Science Ventures; Logos Capital; Altamont Pharmaceutical Holdings, LLC; and The Red Hook Fund LP; among others. Members of the company’s management team also participated in this transaction.

“The continued strong support that we have received from our existing investors and the enthusiasm from an impressive group of new healthcare investors are testaments to the potential of IO102-IO103, to the strength of the data generated to date from the Phase 1/2 study in metastatic melanoma and from our ongoing Phase 2 basket study (IOB-022/KND38),” said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President and CEO of IO Biotech. “With the proceeds of this financing, we expect to have sufficient capital to fund our operations into the fourth quarter of 2025, supporting the continued development of IO102-IO103 through critical clinical milestones from our pivotal Phase 3 trial in first-line advanced melanoma, as well as from our Phase 2 studies.”

Under the securities purchase agreement, the investors have agreed to purchase 37,065,647 shares of the company’s common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 37,065,647 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $2.025 per share and accompanying warrant. Each accompanying warrant will represent the right to purchase one share of the company’s common stock at an exercise price of $2.47 per share. The warrants will be exercisable for a period of three years and six months following the date of issuance.

Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler acted as joint placement agents for the financing.