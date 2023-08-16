ITV Announces Investment in Flarin

× Expand Daniel Harvey Gonzalez In Pictures via Getty Images 1234605817 ITV Television Centre sign on 15th July, 2021 in Leeds, United Kingdom. Owned by ITV Yorkshire's parent company, ITV plc, the television centre is home to the studios that produce the popular British soap opera, Emmerdale. (photo by Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures via Getty Images)

ITV announces its third 2023 deal as part of its Media for Equity portfolio, in pain relief brand Flarin - its first consumer healthcare investment to date.

As part of ITV Adventures Invest, its Media for Equity investment fund, ITV has agreed to invest up to £5 million of advertising inventory across ITV’s channels and ITVX in return for a minority equity stake in the company. It follows ITV’s recent Media for Equity investments in architectural design company Resi plus pet health and wellness company PitPat, both announced earlier this year.

Flarin is a unique and patent protected anti-inflammatory painkiller. Its lipid formulation has been clinically proven to be as effective as twice the dose of standard ibuprofen in patients with acute joint pain. Flarin is one of the fastest growing analgesics in the UK and offers consumers a targeted solution for joint and muscular pain relief. It is the only lipid formulated oral analgesic available in the UK.

ITV’s investment will help Flarin build mass market brand awareness by bringing the brand to millions of consumers via ITV platforms. This will be a step change in the size of the campaign and the approach to scaling the Flarin brand to date.

Director of ITV AdVentures, Sheena Amin said: “It’s fantastic to be announcing our latest Media for Equity investment into Flarin. With its innovative and patented lipid technology, Flarin offers many unique benefits to those suffering from joint and muscular pain compared to any other product on the market. Flarin is already one of the fastest growing analgesics in the market and I am confident that we will see the company grow to new heights following a brand building campaign across ITV.”

MD of Flarin, Philip Lindsell added: “Pain and inflammation are increasing and global problems for an ageing world population. Many consumers are already finding that Flarin delivers better relief from their joint and muscular pain. We are delighted to welcome ITV as an investor as they will be directly instrumental in promoting much wider awareness of the benefits of Flarin. We know that TV is an effective means of reaching consumers, so with the wide availability of Flarin in supermarkets and pharmacies, I am confident that a sustained and robust campaign across ITV and ITVX will help many more consumers to use it for effective relief from their joint pain and inflammation.”